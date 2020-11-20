H.S. Football Playoffs: ETX teams do well on Thurs.

Five East Texas high school football teams earned wins in Area play on Thursday evening.
Gilmer vanquished Godley, 42-20, in a Class 4A-I, Region II game.
The Buckeyes will take on Sunnyvale late next week in the regional quarterfinal round.
The West Rusk Raiders crushed Hughes Springs, 52-28, and will advance to play Waskom next week.
Waskom edged Daingerfield, 28-27, to advance.
Waskom is coached by former Jacksonville assistant coach Whitney Keeling.
Timpson kept its undefeated season alive after leveling Leon's Cougars, 47-14.
Timpson will meet the winner of Friday's Garrison vs. Holland game, late next week.
Beckville outlasted Hearne, 41-39, in a Class 2A-I tilt. Beckville will take on either Price Carlisle or Normangee in the regional quarterfinal round next week.
