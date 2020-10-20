Jacksonville Indians (0-3) at Hallsville Bobcats (0-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville
Last Week: Both teams had open dates last week.
Next Week: Jacksonville vs. Marshall, Hallsville at Texas High
Game Analysis: Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said that a tough non-district schedule (versus Crandall, Cleburne and Nederland) should benefit the Tribe in being ready for district. “We've learned a lot about ourselves and our weaknesses in the past three weeks,” he said. “We have moved some kids around and I think you will see a better effort on Friday.” … Hallsville has not played since an Oct. 3 loss (34-24) to Frisco Memorial ...Both clubs will be looking to get a few more points out of their offenses, as the Indians are averaging just 17.4 points per game while the Bobcats are averaging 25 ...”We have got to get more explosive plays,” Coleman said. “We had eight defensive stops in the Nederland game, but our offense was not able to take advantage of that. When you get that many stops, you expect to win the game.” … Jacksonville has dominated the series against Hallsville in the past five years, including winning last year, 28-15.
Rusk Eagles (4-3, 1-1) at Carthage Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Carthage
Last Week: Rusk 37, Madisonville 29; Carthage 35, Jasper 18
Next Week: Rusk vs. Shepherd; Carthage vs. Madisonville
Game Analysis: Carthage is the defending Class 4A-I state champions … Last week's 17-point win over Jasper is the closest game the 'Dogs have had this season … The Carthage defense is a formidable one, and is giving up an average of only 12 points a game … This will be the first meeting between the two schools in seven years. Rusk last beat Carthage in 2006, 30-21.
Bullard Panthers (6-2, 2-0) vs. Van Vandals (3-4, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Bullard 49, Brownsboro 21; Mexia 40, Van 28
Next Week: Bullard at Mexia; Van vs. Canton
Game Analysis: The Panthers secured a winning record with the win last week and are now focused on winning a district championship … Bullard continues to play well on both sides of the ball and has won five of its last six games … The Vandals are probably better than their record indicates, having played a brutal non-conference schedule that included Liberty Eylau, Lindale and Malakoff … Look for the ball to be in the air most of the night. Van averages 180 yards passing per game ...Panther QB Blake Blain went 13-22-0 through the air for 243 yards and tossed five touchdowns ...Connor Carson was Bullard's top receiver, with five catches for 89 yards and one touchdown … John Engle led the Panther defense with 13 tackles in last week's win.
Troup Tigers (3-4, 2-2) vs. Grand saline Indians (2-4, 2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Last Week: Harmony 29, Troup 24; Grand Saline 44, Quitman 0
Next Week: Troup at Quitman; Grand Saline vs. West Rusk
Game Analysis: At least at this point in the season, this game looks to be for third place in the district … Troup played well against a team, Harmony, that is in front of them in the standings last week … The Indians' defense has allowed 260 points this years compared to the Tiger defenders having given up 164 … If the Tigers can duplicate last week's effort, they should be able to add to their win column.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-7, 0-3) at Normangee Panthers (7-0, 3-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Normangee
Last Week: Jewitt Leon 30, Alto 8; Normangee 64, Grapeland 22
Next Week: Alto at Groveton; Normangee at Centerville
Game Analysis: The Panthers are winning games by an average score of 47-18 this year … This visit to Leon County may not be one to remember for the Jackets.
Brook Hill Guard (3-0) at Dallas Bishop Dunne Falcons (0-4, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Earl Hayes Stadium in Dallas
Last Week: Brook Hill 34, Anahuac 27; Dallas Christian 73, Bishop Dunne 0
Next Week: Brook Hill vs. McKinney Christian; Bishop Dunne has an open date next week.
Game Analysis: Bishop Dunne has scored just seven points this season … Look for the Guard to open conference play with a lopsided win.
