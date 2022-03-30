Hadi Fults tosses a no-hitter in Lady Panthers' rout over Kilgore

Hadi Fults of Bullard pitched a no hitter on Tuesday when the Lady Panthers (25-0) polished off Kilgore, 14-0, in district play. Fults struck out eight.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

BULLARD — Bullard moved to 25-0 on Tuesday evening by bombing Kilgore, 14-0, before the home faithful in Bullard.

The No.1-ranked Lady Panthers were sparked by their pitching ace, Hadi Fults, who tossed a no-hitter.

Fults pitched a complete game (4.5 innings, mercy rule) and fanned eight Lady Bulldogs. Fults walked two.

Saelyr Hunt led an 11-hit Bullard attack by going 3-3 at the plate.

Kaylee Paul went 2-2 and drove in three runs and Berlyn Grossman added two hits and two RBI.

Fults ripped a double and drove in a run while Teagan Graul singled and drove in a pair of runs.

Bullard ginned three-big innings to put away Kilgore. The Lady Panthers plated five runs in the second, and four in the third and four innings.

Trending Video

Recommended for you