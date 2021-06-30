Hagen Smith named Prep Baseball Report's Texas POY

Hagen Smith, a 2021 graduate of Bullard High School, has been named as Prep Baseball Report's (PBR) Texas high school Player of the Year. The award is sponsored by Big League Chew.
According to a release from Phil Haig, Texas Scouting Director, Smith has been identified as the one player in the Lone Star State who emerged ahead of the competition at all levels.
Smith's statistical output, as well as his overall impact on the game was considered.
Smith (6'-3”, 200-pounds) is a left-handed pitcher, who will soon be suiting up for the Arkansas Razorbacks of the Southeastern Conference.
In his final season at Bullard, Smith posted a 10-0 record and tossed seven no-hitters.
In 67 innings of work he gave up six hits and one earned run while striking out 157 opposing hitters.
Smith's earned run average was 0.10.
The team of PBR area scouts who covered the high school baseball season throughout the spring selected Smith amongst a strong group of candidates from across the state.
Smith was coached by former major league pitcher Robert Ellis at Bullard.
