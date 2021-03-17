Hagen Smith no-hits Kilgore, fans 13

HAGEN SMITH. Bullard High School

BULLARD — Bullard ace Hagen Smith didn't need any luck of the Irish to be able to shut down Kilgore in a St. Patrick's Day Eve game played Tuesday evening.

The left hander and Arkansas signee tossed a complete-game no-hitter against the Bulldogs and Bullard walked away with a 2-0 win.

Smith struck out 13 Bulldog batters and didn't walk anyone. He threw strikes at a 73% clip (58-80).

Conner Carson drove in the Panthers' first run of the night in the first inning via a base hit.

Other Panthers to single included Bryce Jewel, Ryley Sharp and Brandon Taylor. Jewel also had an RBI in the game.

The Panthers are now 10-6, 3-0, while Kilgore's record is 10-4, 1-1.

Bullard will continue district play at 7 p.m. Friday by taking on Cumberland Academy in Tyler.

 

