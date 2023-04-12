CUSHING - Alto scored four runs in the second and sixth innings to ease past Cushing 14-3 (6 innings, run rule) on Tuesday in Cushing.
The Lady Jackets feasted off of Cushing pitching, with Halle Duplichain leading the way. Duplichain jacked two home runs and drove in seven runs as a part of a 4-5 evening at the plate.
J'Lyia Tyra lifted a home run to go along with a base hit and collected two RBI while Jayda Lawrence went 2-4 with a double and an RBI.
Shanna Berryhill had two doubles and drove in two runs for the Lady Jackets (20-7, 8-2).
Berryhill and Destiny Hart combined to limit Cushing to four hits.
Berryhill worked 4.1 innings and gave up three runs, all earned on three hits. She struck out eight and walked five and was the winning pitcher of record.
Hart pitched 1.2 innings of quality relief and struck out two to collect a save.
Alto will travel to Wells for a 4 p.m. game on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.