Hamlett, Robinson, Solano to continue to play at collegiate level

Jacarri Hamlett, Payton Robinson and Jose Solano made public their decisions as to what schools would be gaining their respective services, as each signed a national letter on Thursday morning during Jacksonville High School's spring signing day, which took place at the high school auditorium.
Hamlett, Tribe Baseball's top starter this season, has signed a baseball scholarship with Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla. The Crimson Storm compete at the NCAA Division II level.
Robinson, an all-district team member from Tribe Soccer, will be off to Lexington, VA. the home of Washington and Lee University (NCAA, D-III) Generals.
Solano, an all-district award winner at Jacksonville, has elected to attend Jacksonville College and play for the up-and-coming Jaguar soccer team.
Other student athletes who were a part of the signing ceremony were Grace Abercrombie (College of Charleston (NCAA, D-I)), Kasey Canady (Southern Nazarene University) and Riley Todd (McLennan Community College (Waco).
Abercrombie, who will be playing basketball, and Canady, a football signee, were both multi-sport athletes at Jacksonville, while Todd starred at shortstop for the Fightin' Maiden softball team. The trio had signed their official paperwork earlier.
