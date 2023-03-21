Freshman Hannah Gonzales played like a seasoned veteran on Tuesday and her actions enabled her Jacksonville Maidens to nip Rusk, 3-2, in a District 18-4A game that was played at Fightin' Maiden Field.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gonzales stepped into the batters box and stroked a base hit into left field that was deep enough to score Jasmine Gallegos from second base, which gave the home team the victory.
"It was really neat to be able to get the (game winning) hit in that situation," Gonzales said. "I got a hit in my previous at-bat, so I had some confidence going up there (in the seventh inning). The pitch that I hit came inside and I got a good look at it and was able to connect."
Gallegos led off the frame by lacing a double off of the fence in left field to lead off the segment.
Rusk (15-10, 1-1) raced out to a 2-0 lead after two and a half innings..
Isabel Torres, who went 2-4 on the night, led off the first with a solid base knock into left field and quickly moved in to scoring position by stealing second base. She came around to score on a wild pitch and a passed ball.
In the third, Torres started things off by ripping a base hit into center field. Sarah Boudreau then pounded a double to center that advanced Torres to third. Torres came into score on a wild pitch.
Jacksonville knotted things, 2-2, in the six when the Maiden s collected two runs on singles by Chesney Speaker, Gonzales and Gallegos and Jayden Smith.
Gallegos got the win out of the bullpen by working the final-three frames and holding Rusk to no runs on two hits. She struck out four Lady Eagles and didn't issue a walk.
Gonzales started the game and lasted four innings. She allowed one earned run off of three hits, struck out six and walked three.
Having gone straight from middle school to the varsity team, Gonzales said that it has been a smooth transition because of the the support that she has received from her teammates.
Riley Collins went the distance in the circle for Rusk. She gave up three earned runs on 10 hits, struck out two and walked two.
Collins pitched out of a jam in the third inning when the Maidens (10-10-1, 1-1) had the bases loaded and one out. Collins got Lakyn Robinson, the Maidens' clean-up hitter who went 2-3 with an RBI in the game, to ground in to an inning-ending double play.
Claire Gill stroked a double for the Maidens and Emily Ortiz had a single.
Madalynn Woodruff and Madeline Baldwin added base hits for the Lady Eagles.
Both clubs will continue district play on Friday. Jacksonville will travel to No. 1 Bullard for a 6 p.m. contest, while Rusk is slated to host Palestine at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.