Harleton girls blow by Troup in second half

HARLETON — Harleton overcame a slow start to down Troup, 43-38, in a District 16-3A encounter that took place at Wildcat Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers led 20-15 at intermission, but the final half was a different story as Hartleton outscored Troup 28-18 in the final sixteen minutes.
Leading Troup offensively was Maddy Griffin (14), Jessie Minnix (13) and Sarah Neel (5).
Harleton's Paiton Little tallied 28 points and was the game's top scorer.
Troup will return home to face Tatum on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.