Harmel heads Maiden quartet named to all-state/all-region teams

The post season awards for members of the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer team continue to roll in.
A quartet of Maidens were recently named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 4A All-State team.
Junior-defender Landry Harmel led the way for the Maidens by being elected to the All-State Second Team.
Harmel was a key piece of a group of Maiden defenders that were responsible for producing 20 shutouts during the regular season of the recently completed campaign.
Victoria Villanueva, a junior forward, was named to the All-State Honorable Mention unit. Villanueva was also recently named as the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player.
Freshman Lauren Wade received All-Region Second Team lauds at the midfielder position.
Alexa Medellin, a junior, was awarded All-Region Honorable Mention as a defender.
"You are only allowed to nominate four players for all-state, all-region consideration" Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said. "For us to have all four of our girls named on the teams, is an honor. Jacksonville girls soccer is continuing to grow and get better and better, and to see some of our girls be included on teams that feature the best of the best at the state and regional levels is outstanding."
The Maidens finished the 2023 season as regional semi-finalist.
Note: Action photos of all four award winners will appear in Saturday's print edition of the Jacksonville Progress.
