Hartley signs with McPherson College

Bailey Hartley of Troup High School signed a national letter on Monday to compete in track and field (pole vault) at McPherson College in Kansas. While at Troup she qualified for regionals three times and advanced to the state championships in Austin earlier this month.

 Courtesy photo

Bailey Hartley of Troup High School signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to attend McPherson College in Kansas where she will join the school's track and field team.

Last week she participated in the UIL Class 3A Championships in Austin, competing in pole vault.

Hartley qualified for regionals for three years while at Troup.

She concluded her high school career as a district and area champion while establishing a personal record of 11 feet.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you