Bailey Hartley of Troup High School signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to attend McPherson College in Kansas where she will join the school's track and field team.
Last week she participated in the UIL Class 3A Championships in Austin, competing in pole vault.
Hartley qualified for regionals for three years while at Troup.
She concluded her high school career as a district and area champion while establishing a personal record of 11 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.