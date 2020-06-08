Harvick makes winning in Atlanta look easy

HAMPTON, Ga. — After another dominant performance at one of his favorite tracks, Kevin Harvick relished the past and looked ahead to the future.
He wasn’t entirely focused on what he can do behind the wheel.
Harvick cruised to victory Sunday over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading the final 55 laps on a day that began with the series acknowledging the social unrest in the country.
Before taking the green flag, the 40 cars stopped in front of the towering, empty grandstands on the front stretch to listen to a message from NASCAR president Steve Phelps and observe a 30-second moment of silence in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.
Harvick also joined other drivers in making a video that promised to push for much-needed changes in the fractured nation.
“Something has to change. When you look at what happened in Minneapolis, it’s just disgraceful to everyone,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable to sit and watch these things happen. It’s really confusing. It makes you confused and mad. Now we know what we need to do and where to start.”
Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his emotional victory at Darlington in the first race back.
Harvick came into the day having led 1,138 laps on the 1.54-mile Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.
This one was more of the same. Harvick was out front for 151 laps — more than twice as many as anyone else — and claimed his a third victory in Atlanta, where he got first Cup triumph in 2001 and another win two years ago.
“For me, this place is pretty special,” said Harvick, who beat Busch by more than 3 1/2 seconds, with Truex nearly 5 seconds behind. “It brings back a lot of memories.”
On a reverse victory lap, Harvick held three fingers outside his car, a tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt. Harvick was the driver who replaced Earnhardt after the seven-time champion was killed in a crash at Daytona in 2001.
Three weeks later, Harvick took the checkered flag in Atlanta.
