Hatch gives JC track and field its first gold medal in its first meet ever

TYLER — Jacksonville College broke the seal on track and field on Saturday when the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars took part in the UT-Tyler Ice Breaker Classic, which was hosted by The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
And it didn't take long for a JC student-athlete to win a gold medal, in what was the school's first meet in school history.
Lexington Hatch, a freshman out of Houston-Clear Lake High School, won first place in men's high jump. His winning mark was 6'-2”.
In a JC-dominated event Zack Brown-Schilling, a freshman from Harker Heights, Texas, came in second place, clearing 6'-0”.
JC head track and field coach Kirby Sherpherd seemed pleased at the achievements made by his team.
“It was a great opening many for many of our athletes,” Shepherd said. “We had a total of seven top 10 finishes, including a first, second and third place finishes, 11 personal bests and multiple school records broken.”
JC's 4X400 meter relay team (Christian Lacy (Fr., Gladewater), Jose Garza (Soph., Pollok), Randy Canady (Soph., Groesbeck) and Jordan Douglas (Fr., DeSoto) ran a 3:31 and placed 5th.
In the 200 meter run JC's Douglas and Everett Sadler (Fr., Clifton) both nabbed top 10 finishes.
Several of the Lady Jags also had a memorable day.
Jaiyah Hodge (Fr., Garrison) cleared 4'-11.5” in high jump, which secured her a third place finish.
Malaisha Cartwright (Soph., Center) placed 10th in the 100 meter dash, where she was clocked in 12.75. In the 200 meter run Cartwright came in 11th place, posting a time of 27.00.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Fernandez (Fr., Center Point) established a couple of personal records in the 800 meters and in the 1500 meters.
The meet featured a talented field that included several NCAA Division I, II and III schools.
“It was a great start to the season,” Shepherd said. “We will back at it on March 27 at the Dan Veach Invitational, hosted by Southern Arkansas University.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.