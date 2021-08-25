Haugeberg comes up with 10 kills in Troup's loss to Henderson

TROUP — Chloie Haugeberg slammed down 10 kills and had eight digs but it wasn't enough as Troup lost, 3-0 (16-25, 25-27, 21-25) to Henderson in a non-district volleyball contest that was played inside Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Bailey Blanton chipped in with eight kills and nine assists.
Digs leader for the Lady Tigers was Karsyn Williamson with 16.
Tara Wells added nine assists for Troup.
Troup (6-5) will be playing in the Edgewood Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.