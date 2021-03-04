Hayes' double-double helps send Jaguars to double-OT win over Tyler

Keldrick Hayes, Jr. scored 18 points and hauled in 15 rebounds during Jacksonville College's thrilling 88-84, double overtime win over Tyler Junior College on Wednesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Longview High School-product Phillip Washington hit five-straight free throws in the second overtime round to give JC the win. Washington finished with 13 points and was one of five Jagmen to end up in double figures.
The game was knotted at 68 at the end of regulation.
Other Jags scoring in double figures included Robin White, Jr. (15 points, five rebounds, three blocks), Kenan Mitchell (14 points, seven rebounds) and Abdule Wurlie (12 points, six rebounds, six steals, three blocks).
JC improved to 3-9, 3-9 with the win.
The Apaches' record is now 4-6, 4-6.
The Jags will travel to Victoria College on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
