Hearon throws 4 TD passes in Troup's 50-6 win over Winona

TROUP - Troup took the Winona Wildcats to the woodshed on Friday night at Tiger Stadium, where the home team earned a 50-6 win over the visitors.
Troup moved to 6-3, 3-2 in District 9-3A-II play and will close out the regular season by visiting Grand Saline (6-3, 4-1) next Friday.
West Rusk (7-2, 5-0) sits atop the district standings, with Grand Saline and Edgewood (8-1, 4-1) tied for second place and Troup a game behind. Edgewood is at West Rusk on Friday, hence the league's playoff picture won't be decided until the final week of the regular season.
Tiger quarterback Grayson Hearon didn't seem to mind throwing a wet football on a chilly night as the junior went 13-of-18 through the air for 212 yards and tossed four scoring strikes.
Colby Turner, also a junior, paid handsome dividends both offensively and defensively for the Tigers. He reeled in four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns and made five tackles, two tackles for loss and had a quarterback sack.
Also scoring a couple of touchdowns was running back kevin Pierce, who ended the night with 159 yards on 22 carries.
Trae Davis caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. He tacked on 32 yards rushing on four totes.
Tucker Howell a junior inside linebacker, paced the Maroon and White defense by recording 14 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Troup head football coach Sam Wells recognized his offensive line and tight ends (Joseph Salgado, Payton Elliott, Skyler Sides, Jacob Baker, Cayson Jester, Jack Johnson, Turner and Chris Calley for their exceptional play on Friday.
