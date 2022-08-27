Hearon tosses 3 TDs in Troup's 49-14 romp over Roughnecks

TROUP - The Troup Tigers presented its new head coach Sam Wells a win at first asking on Friday night at Tiger Stadium where the Tigers mauled the Roughnecks from White Oak, 49-14.
Troup signal caller Grayson Hearon went 6-for-12 through the air for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Kevin Pierce led Troup in rushing by gaining 106 yards in 10 carries. He scored two touchdowns by ground and caught a 30-yard scoring strike.
His backfield mate, Trae Davis also had a big evening for Troup. Davis carried six times for 91 yards and burst into the end zone one time. He hauled in two catches for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Davis also returned a punt for 42 yards.
The Troup coaching staff lauded the Tiger offensive line (Payton Elliott, Joseph Salgado, Jacob Baker, Cayson Jester, Skyler Sides, Jack Johnson) who didn't give up a sack while paving the way for Tiger ball carriers to gain an average of 10.2 yards per carry.
On the defensive side, senior inside linebacker had a big night. He made 13 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and recovered a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown.
Tucker Howell led the Tigers with 14 tackles and made a couple of tackles for loss.
Adding 11 take downs and two tackles for loss was Quinten Taylor.
Dustin Austin went 7-for-7 in point after touchdowns for Troup.
The Tigers (1-0) will make the short trip to Price to test Carlisle (1-0) on Friday. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.
