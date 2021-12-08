HELLO 4A-I: Jacksonville football to drop to Class 4A, Division I

The University Interscholastic League's release of conference cutoff numbers for the school terms 2022-23 and 2023-24 should be quite pleasing for Jacksonville Fightin' Indian fans.
The Indians will be moving down to Class 4A, Division I (from Class 5A, Division II) based on the Oct. snap shot enrollment figure of 1,278.
Class 4A-II will be the home for schools with enrollments between 880 and 1,299 students.
In a nutshell, Jacksonville will no longer be one of the smallest schools in Class 5A-II, but will instead be one of the larger schools in Class 4A-I.
As it stands now, there are 99 schools state wide that are in Class 4A-I.
Other Class 4A-I schools located east of the Metroplex and to the Louisiana border include: Sulphur Springs (1,240 enrollment), Kaufman (1,235), Lindale (1,200), Kilgore (1,164), Chapel Hill (1.065), Palestine (1,038), Henderson (1,024), Mabank (1016.5), Paris (964.5) and Athens (886).
The UIL will make the respective region and district assignments known at 9 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2022.
