Henslee represents Rusk at state golf championships

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. The next statement will be issued Wednesday Morning at 1000 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 164.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 165.0 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. &&