Henslee represents Rusk at state golf championships

KINGSLAND, Texas - Rusk High School's Katelynn Henslee finished just outside the top 20 in the in dividual standings at the UIL, Class 4A Golf Championships.
Henslee fired an 81 on Monday and completed the event with an 84 on Tuesday to come in at 165, which put her tied for 22nd place.
Sunnyvale's Alex Hileman (75-73-148) took first place honors in the individual standings.
The 36-hole championship was played at the picturesque Legends Golf Course (par 72, 5,479 yards).
