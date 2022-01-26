TYLER – Herman Herder-Conde had one of those highlight reels game to guide Brook Hill to a 63-39 win over Grace Community School on Tuesday evening in Tyler.
Herde-Conde dropped in 16 points and came down with 24 rebounds, 15 of which were offensive boards.
Also finishing in double figures for the Guard were Brady Callens (14), Jakub Dluzewski (12) and Grayson Murry (10).
Murry also logged a double-double by snaring 11 caroms.
Brook Hill (23-6, 2-2) led 29-15 at halftime and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the final half.
The Guard will host Garland-Brighter Horizon Academy at 8 p.m. on Friday.
