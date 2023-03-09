RUSK - Jacksonville faced Diboll, the No. 9-ranked team in Class 3A, in its first game in the (Rusk) Herman Odom Winter Classic on Thursday morning.
The Lumberjacks moved to 11-1 by coming away with a 10-2 victory over the Indians (2-10).
The game wasn't decided until Diboll scored seven runs in the final two frames.
Carson Morales and Zayne Cortines each had three hits for the Lumberjacks.
The Indians' Hayden Thompson smoked a double and drove in a run with Thad Hoffpauir, Coen Devillier and Dylan Martinez collecting a base hit apiece.
Hoffpauir went the distance on the mound for Jacksonville. He gave up five earned runs off of 10 hits, walked four and struck out three.
Jacksonville is scheduled to complete pool play on Friday by taking on West Rusk at 9 a.m. and Henderson at 1 p.m.
