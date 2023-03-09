Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 800 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 160.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 161.2 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&