Herman Odom Winter Classic: Blackman silences Elks' bats, Rusk wins, 9-0

RUSK — Rusk's first game in the Herman Odom Winter Classic on Thursday morning at Eagle Park couldn't have gone much better.
Zach Blackman saw to that.
Blackman earned a complete game shut out on the hill and the Eagles soared past Elkhart, 9-0.
The Eagles (8-2) did most of their damage in the fourth inning when they sent seven men across the plate.
Blackman allowed just three hits, struck out three and didn't walk an Elk.
Bryce Leonard went 3-3 at the plate, which included a double and two RBI.
Blackman supported himself by collecting a double and a base hit while driving in a run.
Lane Gilchrest launched a double and knocked in two Eagles while Carson White forged out a triple.
The Herman Odom Classic is scheduled to run through Saturday.
