Herman Odom Winter Classic: Diboll hands Rusk a 5-1 loss

RUSK — Rusk wasn't able to get much going with the bats on Friday, the second day of the Herman Odom Winter Classic in Rusk.
Diboll chalked up a 5-1 victory over the Eagles, who are now 8-3.
The Lumberjacks garnered nine hits, compared to Rusk's five.
Doubles by JD Thompson and Will Dixon accounted for the Eagles' extra base hits.
Lane Gilchrist, Tarrant Sunday and Landon Gates singled for the Eagles.
Rusk stranded eight men in the game.
Mason Cirkel went the distance on the hump for the Eagles. He gave up four earned runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out five.
The win moved the Lumberjacks to 7-2-1.
