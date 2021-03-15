Herman Odom Winter Classic: Rusk beats Alto 1-0 in pitcher's duel

RUSK — JD Thompson of Rusk and Alto's Logan Rogers engaged in a fierce pitching duel on Saturday on the final day of the Herman Odom Winter Classic at Rusk.
When the final out was recorded, the Eagles had bested the Yellowjackets, 1-0.
Thompson gave up only one hit — a single by Jackson Duplichain — and struck out 12 in a complete game effort.
Rogers pitched five rock-solid frames and permitted the lone Rusk run. We walked two and fanned two.
Reliever Matthew Randall worked the sixth for the Jackets and struck out one.
Landon Gates and Bryce Leonard had base hits for the Eagles.
Rusk (9-4) is off on Tuesday. Alto (8-4), who doubled up Center, 8-4, on Friday, will be in Apple Springs on Tuesday to open up 22-2A play.
