Herman Odom Winter Classic: Undefeated Diboll gets past Rusk in low scoring affair

RUSK— The annual Herman Odom Winter Classic got under way Thursday morning at Eagle Park in Rusk where the home team was defeated by unbeaten Diboll, 3-1.
Rusk led, 1-0, after three innings of play, but the Lumberjacks (11-0) were able to tie the game in the top of the fifth.
In the following frame, Diboll sent two runners in to score to secure the win.
Brett Rawlinson came on in relief of JD Thompson with one out in the third and was the eventual losing pitcher. He gave up one earned run on one hit, fanned two and didn't walk anyone.
Thompson took to the hill for the first time this season for the Red and Black. He didn't allow a run, gave up one hit, struck out four Lumberjacks and walked one.
Thompson also had Rusk's only extra-base hit of the game, which came in the form of a triple.
Tarrant Sunday singled and drove in the Eagle run, while Wade Williams, Peighton Vargas and Caleb Ferrera each stroked a base hit apiece.
Rusk will continue pool play by taking on state-ranked Woodville later on Thursday and Jacksonville on Friday night.
The tournament will move into bracket play on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.