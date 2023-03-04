'Hero' Maddie Carlile sparks Bullard to a 1-0 decision over Lindale

BULLARD - Bullard senior Maddie Carlile stepped up and answered the bell in leading Bullard to a 1-0 win over Lindale on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
The victory came on Staff Appreciation Night. Each Lady Panther selected a Bullard Independent School District member to recognize as having made a positive influence in her life and those individuals were honored in an on-field ceremony.
Bullard moved to 16-1-2 overall, 10-1 in district while second place Lindale is now a game behind Bullard. The Lady Panthers won both of the regular season meetings against the Lady Eagles.
Carlile, a senior, positioned well outside the box, received a pass from Rylie Jo Garner, who was positioned near the left goal line. Carlile settled the ball and launched the shot, and the rest is history.
"The most exciting shot of the year went over the keeper, hit the post, and down, then straight into the side netting," Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffney Cooksey said. "The whole crowd erupted as Maddie Carlile was the hero of the evening!
Carlile's goal came with 7:00 to play in regulation.
Cooksey said that she was very pleased with the play of goalkeeper Ramzee Matejka as well as defenders Carlile, Chloe Howard, Aubrey Hodges, Maddie Cummings and Lucy Schultz.
Bullard had 13 shots on the night, with Addy Cummings accounting for five of them.
The Lady Panthers will take a break from district play on Tuesday evening to host Sulphur Springs.
