On Thursday evening at the Legacy in Jacksonville, members of the Alto High School football team were honored for their achievements, both on the gridiron and academically, during the Alto Football Banquet.
The banquet was sponsored by the Alto Booster Club.
Jackson Duplichain, Landry Smith and Jay Pope were multi-award winners.
Duplichain was a Padilla Poll All-State first teamer as a specialty player, while Smith garnered Padilla Poll All-State (second team) lauds as a defensive lineman.
Duplichain was also named as Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Smith hauled in the Team MVP honor, and the Outstanding Defensive Lineman award.
Pope was heralded as the Outstanding Offensive Back and the Iron Jacket award winner, which is presented to the young man that excels the most in improving himself in strength and conditioning.
Other award winners included Cody Watson (Most Versatile), Jesus Tellez (Head Hunter), Benji Tellez (Most Improved), Logan Rogers (Outstanding Defensive Back) and Landry Cook (Newcomer of the Year).
Garnering Academic All-State accolades were Zak Gowin and Cody Watson.
The Alto High cheerleaders, along with their sponsor, Paige Matthews, were also recognized for their efforts in spirit building through the season.
That group of young ladies included (in no particular order): Breanna Guinn, Kyndall Dixon, Alexis Pope, Skylar Fletcher, Alex Bays, Kylee Powers, Katie Jones, Kaylie Stephenson, Halle Duplichain, Shanna Glover and Chloe Landrum.
Presenting the awards to the winners were Alto head football coach Ricky Meeks and assistant coaches Brock Grigsby, Chris Moore, John Huffstetler, Horacio Soto, Trey Sterns, Vi'Jhuan High, Jamal Kennedy and John McGarvey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.