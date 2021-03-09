High, Clayborne garner 16-5A superlative accolades

Vito High, left, of Jacksonville has been named as the District 16-5A Offensive MVP. High is a junior. Freshman Karmelo Clayborne also nabbed superlative mention by winning Newcomer of the Year.

Jacksonville High School is represented by six of its student-athletes on the All-16-5A Basketball team, which was decided upon by a vote of the league's head coaches.

Vito High, a junior, was named as the Offensive Most Valuable Player and Karmelo Clayborne picked up the loop's Newcomer of the Year award.

Clayborne, a freshman was the only underclassman to win a superlative laud.

District MVP went to Jadarian White and Defensive MVP was awarded to Taylor Harrell; both seniors from Huntsville.

Sophomore Devin McCuin secured a first team mention while Kameron Conwell made it on to the second team.

Conwell is a senior.

Seniors Patrick Clater and Taylor Alexander were named to the honorable mention team.

Jacksonville Indian basketball is coached by Mark Alexander.

