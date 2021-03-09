High, Clayborne garner 16-5A superlative accolades

Jacksonville High School is represented by six of its student-athletes on the All-16-5A Basketball team, which was decided upon by a vote of the league's head coaches.
Vito High, a junior, was named as the Offensive Most Valuable Player and Karmelo Clayborne picked up the loop's Newcomer of the Year award.
Clayborne, a freshman was the only underclassman to win a superlative laud.
District MVP went to Jadarian White and Defensive MVP was awarded to Taylor Harrell; both seniors from Huntsville.
Sophomore Devin McCuin secured a first team mention while Kameron Conwell made it on to the second team.
Conwell is a senior.
Seniors Patrick Clater and Taylor Alexander were named to the honorable mention team.
Jacksonville Indian basketball is coached by Mark Alexander.
