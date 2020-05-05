High included on All-East Texas basketball squad

Vito High of Jacksonville High School is one of several Cherokee County student-athletes that earned a spot on the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas basketball team.
High is included on the honorable mention list.
Troup senior Grayson Driggs has been named to the third team.
Other honorable mention team members from the area include Skylar Atkins, Alto; Joseph Johnson, Brook Hill; TyJuan Cannon, Brook Hill; Jay'kwon Simms, Rusk; Elijah Ward, Rusk; and Bracey Cover, Troup.
Player of the Year accolades went to Isaac Jackson, a LaRue-LaPoyner senior.
The Newcomer of the Year laud went to John Tyler's Ashad Walker. Walker is a freshman.
Former Jacksonville assistant basketball coach Akimba “AJ” Johnson, now the head coach at Chapel Hill, picked up Coach of the Year plaudits.
