High School Baseball Scoreboard (Friday's games)

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 11:17 am
Hudson 2, Jacksonville 1
Rusk 3, Madisonville 2
Palestine at Bullard (ppd. until 1 p.m. Sat., wet grounds)
Troup 8, Arp 3
Dallas Christian 12, Brook Hill 5
