High school football fans should get ready for changes at the stadium

The coronavirus pandemic will require high school football fans to make some adjustments in the way they conduct themselves at the stadium on Friday nights, according to guidelines issued by the University Scholastic League on Tuesday.
The first thing to note is stadiums can only seat at 50% capacity, in keeping with policies that have been handed down by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
For Jacksonville, no more than 4,192 people (including bands, drill teams, etc.) can be seated in the stands at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The maximum number at Rusk is 1,700, with Bullard allowed 2,390 inside of Panther Stadium.
Tiger Stadium in Troup can only admit 500 people, while Alto will be allowed 885.
Fans will not be able to be seated in consecutive rows, and a distance of at least six feet must be maintained between groups. Groups, people from the same household or that traveled to the game together, can't exceed 10 people.
The six-foot distancing must also be followed while entering the stadium and while being seated.
Schools have been asked by the UIL to provided either hand sanitizer or hand washing stations at the entrance to the stadiums as well as inside the facility.
Masks must be worn at all times by those inside stadiums.
It has been recommended that schools use an electronic/online ticket purchasing system, to help decrease the chance of the virus being transmitted via ticketing materials.
Spectators must keep a distance of 10 feet between themselves and bands playing wind instruments.
Regarding the concession operations, all workers must go through a COVID-19 screening process before entering a concession stand or beginning their duties. Concession staff must wear a mask.
Condiments and eating utensils should be provided by request only and should be individually wrapped.
