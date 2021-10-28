High School Football Previews: Tribe to test Whitehouse on Senior Night

Whitehouse Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) at Jacksonville Indians (1-7, 1-4)
7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl
Coaches: Kyle Westerberg, Whitehouse; Wayne Coleman, Jacksonville
Last Week: Whitehouse 21, Pine Tree 14; Texas High 42, Jacksonville 9
Next Week: Jacksonville at Mount Pleasant; Texas High at Whitehouse
Game Analysis — Both teams will be eyeing strong finishes to less than stellar campaigns. Wildcats come in with some momentum after chalking up an upset triumph over Pine Tree in Longview last week. Jacksonville is averaging 19.6 points per game (ppg) in district, while the Cats have been scoring 16.4 ppg. Defensively, the Tribe will have to have an improved effort — JHS is surrendering 37.6 ppg in league play, while Whitehouse has been giving up 25.6 points on average. Perhaps a large and vocal Indian crowd on Senior Night will be enough to push the Tribe to victory, in what could be one of the closer district games of the season.
Rusk Eagles (6-2, 1-2) at Shepherd Pirates (2-6, 0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium in Shepherd
Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; Miles Robison, Shepherd
Last Week: Jasper 28, Shepherd 0; Carthage 35, Rusk 14
Next Week: Center at Rusk; Shepherd at Carthage;
Game Analysis — Look for the Eagles to redeem themselves after suffering defeat to No. 1-Carthage last week. The Eagles and the Pirates have met just one time previously. Rusk earned a 35-12 win in a bi-district playoff game that took place in 1994. Defensively the Pirates have struggled during conference play and are giving up 39.3 ppg. Shepherd will have its hand full in trying to stop Owen McCown and company in this one.
Mexia Blackcats (1-7, 0-3) at Bullard Pirates (0-9, 0-4)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Coaches: Brady Bond, Mexia; Scott Callaway, Bullard
Last Week: Mexia had an open date. Van 56, Bullard 7
Next Week: Canton at Mexia; Bullard's season is complete.
Game Analysis — A Bullard win over Mexia would clinch the fourth playoff berth out of the district for the Panthers. Mexia would need to beat both Bullard and Canton to claim the final playoff spot. Blackcats have had trouble scoring points all season. Two pretty evenly matched teams to go at it in this one with a lot on the line. A field goal could decide who wins and who starts getting ready for basketball. Don't be surprised if this game is decded by a field goal.
Quitman Panthers (4-4, 1-3) at Troup Tigers (6-3, 2-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Coaches: Shane Webber, Quitman; John Eastman, Troup
Last Week: Quitman had and open date. Grand Saline 42, Troup 27
Next Week: West Rusk at Quitman. Troup's season is complete.
Game Analysis — Troup's upset loss at Grand Saline has the Tigers in a pickle as far as the playoffs are concerned. This is a must win game for the Maroons, at the least. Troup will probably still need some help from Grand Saline and/or Harmony to secure a playoff spot. Panthers are a much improved team. Troup has been a mixed bag in league play. They will need to be firing on all cylinders come Friday night if they are to have a chance at a playoff spot.
Grove ton Indians (1-7, 1-3) at Alto Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1))
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium
Coaches: Richard Steubing, Groveton; Lance Gamble, Alto
Last Week: Groveton 30, Jewitt-Leon 26; Alto 56, Normangee 23
Next Week: Both teams have an open date next week.
Game Analysis: Big playoff implications for both clubs are on the line. Alto needs a win to assure itself second place in the district standings, just Normangee were to beat first-place Centerville. If the Indians were to upset the Mean Sting, and Grapeland lose to Jewitt-Leon on Friday, Groveton would get the final post season berth out of District 11-2A-I.
Grace Community Cougars (1-7, 0-2) at Brook Hill Guard (5-2, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Coaches: Ben McEnroe, Grace Community; Scott Ryle, Brook Hill
Last Week: Brook Hill 56, McKinney Christian 35; Dallas Christian 54, Grace Community 7
Next Week: Brook Hill at Dallas Christian; Grace Community has an open date.
Game Analysis: A win for the Guard means a chance at a district championship against the pre-season league favorite, Dallas Christian, next week. Guard offense is averaging 30 points a game this year, while the Cougars are scoring just 15 points a night on average. Look for Brook Hill to send its seniors off with a big win over their rivals from the Rose City.
