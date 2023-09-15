High School Football Scoreboard - Week 4

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 10:20 am
Pine Tree 34, Jacksonville 13
Rusk 33, Alvarado 30
Bullard 49, Mineola 10
Troup 56, Omaha Paul Pewitt 20
Garrison 63, Alto 12
Brook Hill 55, White Oak 20
