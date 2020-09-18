High School Football Scoreboard - Week 4

Bullard 22, Rusk 14

Waskom 62, Arp 14

Malakoff 49, West Rusk 7

Athens 62, Wills Point 21

Waco Connelly14, Palestine 7

Gladewater 33, Kilgore 28

Livingston 35, Diboll 20

Center 55, Chapel Hill 14

Brownsboro 55, Dasche Home School 16

Celina 55, Paul Pewitt 0

Daingerfield 26, Elysian Fields 14

Van 33, Pittsburg 2

Waco Robinson 35, Fairfield 21

Pleasant Grove 46, Silsbee 14

Liberty Eylau 24, Atlanta 7

Crockett 28, Garrison 20

DeKalb 22, Sabine 14

White Oak 35, New Diana 10

Winnsboro 37, San Augustine 6

Hawkins 50, Quitman 7

Centerville 36, Palestine Westwood 10

Cushing 44, Evadale 0

