High School Football Scoreboard - Week 4

Bullard 22, Rusk 14
Waskom 62, Arp 14
Malakoff 49, West Rusk 7
Athens 62, Wills Point 21
Waco Connelly14, Palestine 7
Gladewater 33, Kilgore 28
Livingston 35, Diboll 20
Center 55, Chapel Hill 14
Brownsboro 55, Dasche Home School 16
Celina 55, Paul Pewitt 0
Daingerfield 26, Elysian Fields 14
Van 33, Pittsburg 2
Waco Robinson 35, Fairfield 21
Pleasant Grove 46, Silsbee 14
Liberty Eylau 24, Atlanta 7
Crockett 28, Garrison 20
DeKalb 22, Sabine 14
White Oak 35, New Diana 10
Winnsboro 37, San Augustine 6
Hawkins 50, Quitman 7
Centerville 36, Palestine Westwood 10
Cushing 44, Evadale 0
