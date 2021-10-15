High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 15

Nacogdoches 27, Jacksonville 14
Rusk 31, Madisonville 28
Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28
Troup 28, Harmony 22
Alto 46, Jewitt-Leon 0
District 9-5A-II
Texas High 38, Pine Tree 0
Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14
Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20
Longview 56, Sherman 14
Tyler High 48, Wylie East 10
Van 62, Mexia 6
Palestine 38, Henderson 28
Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13
Carthage 28, Jasper 0
Kilgore 41, Chapel Hill 20
Lindale 64, Athens 29
Tatum 30, Atlanta 20
Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12
Sabine 42, White Oak 14
Cushing 42, Overton 6
Hawkins 36, Frankston 14
Tenaga 31, Mount Enterprise 0
Waskom 77, Queen City 14
Timpson 61, San Augustine 5
