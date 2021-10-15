High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 15

Nacogdoches 27, Jacksonville 14

Rusk 31, Madisonville 28

Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28

Troup 28, Harmony 22

Alto 46, Jewitt-Leon 0

 

District 9-5A-II

Texas High 38, Pine Tree 0

Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14

Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20

 

Longview 56, Sherman 14

Tyler High 48, Wylie East 10

Van 62, Mexia 6

Palestine 38, Henderson 28

Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13

Carthage 28, Jasper 0

Kilgore 41, Chapel Hill 20

Lindale 64, Athens 29

Tatum 30, Atlanta 20

Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12

Sabine 42, White Oak 14

Cushing 42, Overton 6

Hawkins 36, Frankston 14

Tenaga 31, Mount Enterprise 0

Waskom 77, Queen City 14

Timpson 61, San Augustine 5

 

