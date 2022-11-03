High School Football Scoreboard for Week 11

Jacksonville 44, Henderson 35
Canton 35, Rusk 34
Van 35, Bullard 28
Grand Saline 34, Troup 27
Alto 36, Price-Carlisle 31
Brook Hill 57, McKinney Christian 14
Cloudy early. Strong thunderstorms developing later in the day. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 11:57 pm
