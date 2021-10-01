High School Football Scoreboard-Oct. 1

Marshall 64, Jacksonville 21

Van Alstyne 24, Bullard 6

Arp 29, Troup 7

Brownsboro 43, Brook Hill 33

Alto 49, Grapeland 14

 

Pine Tree 18, Nacogdoches 13

Mount Pleasant 23, Whitehouse 7

Texas High 37, Hallsville 24

Mabank 33, Palestine 30

Henderson 58 Athens 41

Lindale 36, Chapel Hill 13

Van 27, Liberty Eylau 25

Tyler Legacy 42, Dallas Skyline 7

Longview 56, Wylie East 0

New Caney 38, Lufkin 27

Carthage 31, Pleasant Grove 6

Crockett 41, Elkhart 30

Gladewater 42, New Boston 35

Sabine 35, Atlanta 6

 

