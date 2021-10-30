High School Football Scorebaord — Oct. 29
File art

Whitehouse 28, Jacksonville 14

Rusk 54, Shepherd 20

Mexia 57, Bullard 53

Troup 42, Quitman 6

Alto 63, Groveton 0

Brook Hill 44, Grace Community 6

 

Texas High 37, Nacogdoches 20

Mount Pleasant 35, Pine Tree 28

Marshall 38, Hallsville 21

Carthage 54, Madisonville 3

Jasper 47, Center 14

Lindale 53, Palestine 23

Mabank 28, Henderson 21 (OT)

Kilgore 42, Athens 13

Gilmer 56, North Lamar 6

Tyler High 37, Sherman 6

Rockwall Health 49, Tyler Legacy 14

Tatum 35, White Oak 13

Arp 44, Harmony 20

Gladewater 35, Sabine 6

West Rusk 49, Grand Saline 26

Van 55, Canton 54

 

