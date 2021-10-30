Whitehouse 28, Jacksonville 14
Rusk 54, Shepherd 20
Mexia 57, Bullard 53
Troup 42, Quitman 6
Alto 63, Groveton 0
Brook Hill 44, Grace Community 6
Texas High 37, Nacogdoches 20
Mount Pleasant 35, Pine Tree 28
Marshall 38, Hallsville 21
Carthage 54, Madisonville 3
Jasper 47, Center 14
Lindale 53, Palestine 23
Mabank 28, Henderson 21 (OT)
Kilgore 42, Athens 13
Gilmer 56, North Lamar 6
Tyler High 37, Sherman 6
Rockwall Health 49, Tyler Legacy 14
Tatum 35, White Oak 13
Arp 44, Harmony 20
Gladewater 35, Sabine 6
West Rusk 49, Grand Saline 26
Van 55, Canton 54
