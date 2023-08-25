High School Football Scoreboard-Week 1

Sulphur Springs 29, Jacksonville 16

Rusk 33, Fairfield 22

Bullard 34, Mabank 0

Troup 70, White Oak 14

Grapevine Faith Christian 32, Brook Hill 21 (4th Qtr.)

Shelbyville 43, Alto 12

