High School Football Scoreboard — Week 11

Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13
Rusk 48, Center 45
Dallas Christian 47, Brook Hill 10
Hallsville 28, Pine Tree 21
Texas High 34, Whitehouse 7
Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7
Kilgore 65, Lindale 58
Pleasant Grove 55, Gilmer 41
Carthage 56, Shepherd 0
Longview 49, Tyler High 0
Mesquite 21, Tyler Legacy 9
Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14
Van 49, Brownsboro 21
Athens 42, Mabank 35
Canton 55, Mexia 26
Sabine 28, Tatum 27
West Rusk 49, Quitman 7
Harmony 34, Winona 0
White Oak 42, New Boston 21
Arp 34, Grand Saline 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.