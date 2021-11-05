High School Football Scoreboard — Week 11

Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13

Rusk 48, Center 45

Dallas Christian 47, Brook Hill 10

 

Hallsville 28, Pine Tree 21

Texas High 34, Whitehouse 7

Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7

Kilgore 65, Lindale 58

Pleasant Grove 55, Gilmer 41

Carthage 56, Shepherd 0

Longview 49, Tyler High 0

Mesquite 21, Tyler Legacy 9

Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14

Van 49, Brownsboro 21

Athens 42, Mabank 35

Canton 55, Mexia 26

Sabine 28, Tatum 27

West Rusk 49, Quitman 7

Harmony 34, Winona 0

White Oak 42, New Boston 21

Arp 34, Grand Saline 24

 

 

