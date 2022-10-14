High School Football Scoreboard-Week 8

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 15, 2022 @ 7:29 am
Palestine 55, Jacksonville 52
Carthage 49, Rusk 0
Bullard 29, Canton 21
Troup 40, Arp 15
Dallas Covenant 28, Brook Hill 14
Alto at Tenaha (7 p.m., Sat.)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.