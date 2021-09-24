High School Football Scoreboard

Jacksonville 49, Hallsville 20
Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41
Spring Hill 56, Bullard 30
West Rusk 58, Troup 20
Alto 47, San Augustine 20
Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 20
Kilgore 35, Palestine 6
Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
Nacogdoches 28, Whitehouse 19
Texas High 44, Mount Pleasant 13
Marshall 17, Pine Tree 10
Gladewater 29, Tatum 28
Chapel Hill 57, Athens 21
Frankston 34, Big Sandy 3
Lindale 23, Mabank 13
Beckville 50, Carlisle 17
