High School Football Scoreboard

Jacksonville 49, Hallsville 20

Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41

Spring Hill 56, Bullard 30

West Rusk 58, Troup 20

Alto 47, San Augustine 20

Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 20

Kilgore 35, Palestine 6

Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

Nacogdoches 28, Whitehouse 19

Texas High 44, Mount Pleasant 13

Marshall 17, Pine Tree 10

Gladewater 29, Tatum 28

Chapel Hill 57, Athens 21

Frankston 34, Big Sandy 3

Lindale 23, Mabank 13

Beckville 50, Carlisle 17

