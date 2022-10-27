High School Football Scoreboard

Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23

Center 62, Bullard 29

Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28

Longview 42, Tyler High 3

Lufkin 24, West Mesquite 16

Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14

Malakoff 55, Mexia 13

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you