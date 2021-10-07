High School Football Stat Leaders (Thru Oct. 2)

All statistics have been submitted by the coaches of the respective schools and are considered to be official.
PASSING G Comp.-Att.-Int. Yds. TD
Owen McCown (Rusk) 5 105-155-1 1,462 16
Ryan McCown (J'ville) 5 90-155-7 1,396 10
Jack Jordan (Brk. Hill) 5 80-138-7 1,110 11
Grayson Hearon (Troup) 5 58-115-9 978 5
Aydan Barrett (Bullard) 4 62-117-4 747 5
RUSHING G #-Yds. TD
Kevin Pierce (Troup) 4 84-588 12
Nick LaRocca (Brk. Hill) 6 80-562 6
Trae Davis (Troup) 6 80-516 5
Jermaine Session (Rusk) 5 65-444 8
Steven Kemp (Bullard) 5 65-251 4
RECEIVING G Catch.-Yds. TD
Heston Kelly (Rusk) 5 59-629 6
Devin McCuin (J'ville) 5 38-624 4
Clifford Douglas (Bullard) 6 26-439 5
Bracey Cover (Troup) 6 14-353 4
Elijah Ward (Rusk) 5 20-339 3
Logan Womack (Troup) 6 14-263 0
Jermaine Taylor (J'ville) 5 11-238 4
