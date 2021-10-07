High School Football Stat Leaders (Thru Oct. 2)

Nick LaRocca of Brook Hill has moved up to No. 2 in rushing on the leader board for the area high school football teams. LaRocca has 562 yards in six games and has scored six touchdowns.

 Photo courtesy of The Brook Hill School/Travis Albea

All statistics have been submitted by the coaches of the respective schools and are considered to be official.

 

PASSING G Comp.-Att.-Int. Yds. TD

Owen McCown (Rusk) 5 105-155-1 1,462 16

Ryan McCown (J'ville) 5 90-155-7 1,396 10

Jack Jordan (Brk. Hill) 5 80-138-7 1,110 11

Grayson Hearon (Troup) 5 58-115-9 978 5

Aydan Barrett (Bullard) 4 62-117-4 747 5

 

RUSHING G #-Yds. TD

Kevin Pierce (Troup) 4 84-588 12

Nick LaRocca (Brk. Hill) 6 80-562 6

Trae Davis (Troup) 6 80-516 5

Jermaine Session (Rusk) 5 65-444 8

Steven Kemp (Bullard) 5 65-251 4

 

RECEIVING G Catch.-Yds. TD

Heston Kelly (Rusk) 5 59-629 6

Devin McCuin (J'ville) 5 38-624 4

Clifford Douglas (Bullard) 6 26-439 5

Bracey Cover (Troup) 6 14-353 4

Elijah Ward (Rusk) 5 20-339 3

Logan Womack (Troup) 6 14-263 0

Jermaine Taylor (J'ville) 5 11-238 4

 

