High School Football: Statistical leaders (as of Sept. 25)

Statistics have been provided by the respective coaching staffs and are considered to be official.
PASSING G Comp.-Att.-Int. Yds. TD
Owen McCown (Rusk) 5 105-155-1 1,462 16
Ryan McCown (J'ville) 4 76-135-3 1,189 8
Jack Jordan (Brook Hill) 5 65-111-6 913 10
Grayson Hearon (Troup) 5 50-94-9 882 4
Ayden Barrett (Bullard) 3 54-99-2 653 4
RUSHING G #-Yds. TD
Kevin Pierce (Troup) 4 84-588 12
Trae Davis (Troup) 5 73-511 5
Jermaine Session (Rusk) 5 65-444 8
Nick LaRocca (Brook Hill) 5 61-438 4
JT Johnson (J'ville) 3 38-195 3
RECEIVING G #-Yds. TD
Heston Kelly (Rusk) 5 59-629 6
Devin McCuin (J'ville) 4 32-499 2
Clifford Douglas (Bullard) 5 25-425 4
Bracey Cover (Troup) 5 14-341 4
Elijah Ward (Rusk) 5 20-339 3
Jermaine Taylor (J'ville) 4 10-224 4
