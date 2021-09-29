High School Football: Statistical leaders (as of Sept. 25)

TRAE DAVIS-Troup High School

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Statistics have been provided by the respective coaching staffs and are considered to be official.

 

PASSING G Comp.-Att.-Int. Yds. TD

Owen McCown (Rusk) 5 105-155-1 1,462 16

Ryan McCown (J'ville) 4 76-135-3 1,189 8

Jack Jordan (Brook Hill) 5 65-111-6 913 10

Grayson Hearon (Troup) 5 50-94-9 882 4

Ayden Barrett (Bullard) 3 54-99-2 653 4

 

RUSHING G #-Yds. TD

Kevin Pierce (Troup) 4 84-588 12

Trae Davis (Troup) 5 73-511 5

Jermaine Session (Rusk) 5 65-444 8

Nick LaRocca (Brook Hill) 5 61-438 4

JT Johnson (J'ville) 3 38-195 3

 

RECEIVING G #-Yds. TD

Heston Kelly (Rusk) 5 59-629 6

Devin McCuin (J'ville) 4 32-499 2

Clifford Douglas (Bullard) 5 25-425 4

Bracey Cover (Troup) 5 14-341 4

Elijah Ward (Rusk) 5 20-339 3

Jermaine Taylor (J'ville) 4 10-224 4

 

