HIGH STAKES AFFAIR: JHS-Lufkin to tangle at John A. Gym on Friday

The Jacksonville Indians and the Lufkin Panthers are schedule to collide on the hardwood for the third time this season when the two clubs face off at 6 p.m. Friday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Indians and the Panthers finished the regular season with identical 9-1 District 16-5A records, with each squad having defeated the other on the road — Lufkin topped the Tribe, 54-50 on Jan. 24 in Jacksonville, with the Indians coming from behind to knock off the Pack (31-4), 52-44, late last week in Lufkin.
The winner of Friday's game will represent the district as the first place team, with the loser going into the playoffs as the second place entry.
The JHS-Lufkin winner will play Texas High (6-10, 6-6) in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs early next week, while the loser will draw either Mount Pleasant (21-9, 9-3) or Hallsville (29-5, 9-3) in the first round.
Jacksonville (26-5) knows a thing or two about the Bobcats, having lost to Hallsville, 64-54, at John A. Gym on Nov. 23.
The Jacksonville Athletic Department encourages fans to purchase their tickets online early, as a large crowd is expected for what is one of the biggest high school games involving a Jacksonville team that the facility has hosted in recent memory.
