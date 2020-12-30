HIGH TIME: JHS boys down Athens on the road, Vito High scores 22

ATHENS — Vito High scored a game-best 22 points on Tuesday evening to guide Jacksonville to a 60-53 decision over Athens.
The win moved head Mark Alexander's crew to a 6-3 record heading into Saturday's game against Center (4-6).
The varsity game is scheduled to get under way at 2:30 p.m. at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
A victory over the Roughriders would enable the Indians to finish the holiday week with a 3-0 record.
Also finishing up in double figures was Karmelo Clayborne (18) and Patrick Clater (10).
The Hornet's were led by Connor Woodard, who knocked in 16.
Athens got the upper hand over the Indians early and led 22-19 at halftime.
Jacksonville then came out of the locker room and turned in one of its better quarters of the season by outscoring Athens 26-9 in the third frame.
