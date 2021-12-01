High's 34 points enables Jacksonville to rally to defeat Lufkin Hudson

Jacksonville moved to 4-0 on Tuesday night at John Alexander Gymnasium by rallying in the final 5:00 to turn back upset-minded Lufkin Hudson, 63-57.
Senior Vito High scored a game-high 34 points, 24 of which came in the second half, to give the Indians a needed lift.
Devin McCuin added 12 points, all of which were scored in the second half, and Jermaine Taylor tossed in 10 for the Tribe.
Jacksonville's triumph came with the Indians being without the services of starting point guard Karmelo Clayborne, who continues to recover from an ankle injury. Clayborne said that he is responding well to treatment and that he hopes to get medical clearance that will allow him to play later this week.
The Indians were also able to overcome an 18-0 Hudson run that began with 2:59 to play in the first quarter and ended with the Hornets (4-2) leading 22-12 at the 4:44 mark in the second period.
Hudson carried a 34-26 advantage into halftime.
After a slow start — at least by Indian standards — in the opening half, Jacksonville heated up coming out of the break and went on to outscore the Hornets 37-23 in the second half.
Hudson had difficulty dealing with the Jacksonville press in the final 16:00 minutes, as the Tribe forced the Hornets to turn the ball over 10 times in the second half, compared to just four turnovers in the opening half by the visiting squad.
Jacksonville took the lead for good with 4:57 to play in the game after McCuin scored on a driving layoff that came off of a Hudson turnover that made the score 48-46.
McCuin sank a pair of shots from the charity stripe to give the Indians it biggest lead of the night, 61-54 with :35 showing on the clock.
The Hornets pulled to within four points, 61-57, after Kanaan Holder made the first of two shots from the line with 15 ticks left in regulation.
Kamari Gipson came up with the rebound after the missed free throw by Holder, and the Indians were able escape the upset.
McCuin put the cherry on the sundae by making a steal near half court and driving to the cup for two points with :03 left in the contest to account for the Indians' final points.
Holder finished with a team-high 28 points for Hudson. Included in his body of work was sinking two shots from behind the arc.
Each squad drained five 3-point baskets.
Jacksonville will play in the Athens Tournament beginning at 9:20 a.m. Thursday by facing Rains. The Tribe are scheduled to return to the floor at 8 p.m. Thur. against Fairfield.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Hudson 56, Jacksonville 43.
