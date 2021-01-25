High's late heroics give Jacksonville a road win over Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES — If Jacksonville's Vito High didn't wear a Superman cape out of Panther Gymnasium on Friday evening, he certainly had earned the right to.
High scored a game-high 33 points to engineer the Indians to a 62-56 victory over Lufkin.
Twenty-seven of High's points came in the second half, including 13 down the stretch with the game on-the-line.
With Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Whitehouse all sitting tied for second place at 2-2 in District 16-5A standings, getting the road win was critical for the Indians.
Jacksonville will close down the first round of conference play by welcoming Whitehouse to town at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.