Hill's header gives Panther Soccer a 1-0 win over Mineola

MINEOLA — Noah Hill scored what turned out to be the only goal of the night on Tuesday, which gave Bullard a 1-0 victory over Mineola.
Hill scored on a header off of a well-executed corner kick by Jonathan Doroteo.
Bullard head boys soccer coach Ryan Tierney said that the Panther defense played very well, especially in their 18-yard box, which enabled them to keep Mineola off of the scoreboard.
Hill won the Busted Boot and the Golden Boot awards for the match.
The Panthers (4-3-1, 2-1) are in a four-way tie for second place in the District 13-4A standings, along with Cumberland Academy, Van and Grand Saline.
Mineola now stands at 2-5-3, 0-3.
Bullard will trek to Grand Saline for a 5:30 p.m. encounter on Friday.
