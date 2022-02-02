Hill's header gives Panther Soccer a 1-0 win over Mineola
Progress file photo

 MINEOLA — Noah Hill scored what turned out to be the only goal of the night on Tuesday, which gave Bullard a 1-0 victory over Mineola.

Hill scored on a header off of a well-executed corner kick by Jonathan Doroteo.

Bullard head boys soccer coach Ryan Tierney said that the Panther defense played very well, especially in their 18-yard box, which enabled them to keep Mineola off of the scoreboard.

Hill won the Busted Boot and the Golden Boot awards for the match.

The Panthers (4-3-1, 2-1) are in a four-way tie for second place in the District 13-4A standings, along with Cumberland Academy, Van and Grand Saline.

Mineola now stands at 2-5-3, 0-3.

Bullard will trek to Grand Saline for a 5:30 p.m. encounter on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you